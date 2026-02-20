'India should back open-source AI,' says Mistral co-founder
Arthur Mensch, CEO and co-founder of Mistral AI, is encouraging India to back open-source AI instead of relying on a handful of tech giants.
He says this move could help India shape its own digital future and boost economic growth.
Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Mensch highlighted that "Countries need a future grounded in openness, trust, and autonomy." calling it a basic right for nations to control their AI destiny.
Mensch's views on AI and India's role
Mensch warns that depending on outside providers can leave countries vulnerable if access is suddenly cut off.
He believes open-source models let countries like India stay in control and avoid being boxed in by big players focused on "control, surveillance, and leverage."
With its huge market and 22 official languages, India has the chance to lead by building local partnerships and making AI work better for everyone.
Mensch's background and Mistral AI's success
Arthur Mensch has a strong track record in machine learning from top schools in France and stints at DeepMind and Meta. He co-founded Mistral AI.
The company shot up to nearly $14 billion valuation—so he knows what he's talking about when it comes to building successful AI models.