India signs semiconductor deal with Netherlands, Tata Electronics partners ASML
India just signed a big semiconductor deal with the Netherlands during Prime Minister Modi's visit.
The highlight? Tata Electronics is partnering with Dutch technology giant ASML, the only company making EUV lithography machines, the secret sauce behind cutting-edge chips.
This move is part of a broader partnership aimed at boosting India's chip-making game.
India greenlights 12 chip plants
EUV lithography lets us pack more power into smaller chips, keeping Moore's Law alive (basically, faster and cheaper devices).
The pact also connects top Indian institutes like IISc Bangalore and five IITs with Dutch research groups for joint innovation.
Plus, India has greenlit 12 new chip plants, including one focused on energy-efficient GaN technology, showing it's serious about becoming a global player in semiconductors.