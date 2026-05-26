India signs semiconductor deal with Netherlands, Tata Electronics partners ASML

India greenlights 12 chip plants

EUV lithography lets us pack more power into smaller chips, keeping Moore's Law alive (basically, faster and cheaper devices).

The pact also connects top Indian institutes like IISc Bangalore and five IITs with Dutch research groups for joint innovation.

Plus, India has greenlit 12 new chip plants, including one focused on energy-efficient GaN technology, showing it's serious about becoming a global player in semiconductors.