India Space Congress 2026 convenes global space leaders in Delhi Technology Jun 12, 2026

The India Space Congress (ISC) 2026 lands in Delhi from June 15-17, bringing together more than 600 experts and leaders from more than 25 countries.

With a focus on "Reimagining Space Reinventing Collaboration Realizing the Next Era of Space," the event will see policymakers, space agencies, startups, investors, and researchers, plus names like IN-SPACe's Pawan Goenka, sharing ideas on the future of space.