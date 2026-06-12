India Space Congress 2026 convenes global space leaders in Delhi
The India Space Congress (ISC) 2026 lands in Delhi from June 15-17, bringing together more than 600 experts and leaders from more than 25 countries.
With a focus on "Reimagining Space Reinventing Collaboration Realizing the Next Era of Space," the event will see policymakers, space agencies, startups, investors, and researchers, plus names like IN-SPACe's Pawan Goenka, sharing ideas on the future of space.
India's push for $44bn space economy
A major spotlight is on India's push for a $44 billion space economy by 2033.
Expect talks about building new markets, attracting investment, and how public-private partnerships can drive innovation.
There's also a big emphasis on teaming up with universities for research.
As SIA-India President Subba Rao Pavuluri puts it, "India's goal is to emerge as a globally competitive space leader."