India supports 20 domestic AI models under IndiaAI mission
Technology
India just announced support for 20 made-in-India AI models under its new IndiaAI Mission, aiming to boost economic growth and tackle real-world challenges.
The lineup features notable projects like specialized tech for healthcare and languages, and Sarvam AI's models.
YUVA AI trains 26.5L people
The mission is not stopping at new models: it is also investing in affordable computing power, data sets, and training.
Over 26.5 lakh (2.65 million) people have already been trained through the YUVA AI initiative, with hundreds of fellowships handed out.
Plus, national guidelines are now in place to make sure India's AI growth stays ethical and benefits everyone.