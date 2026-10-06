India tablet shipments fall nearly 4% as memory costs rise

The sub-₹20,000 segment, which has traditionally dominated India's tablet market, was most affected by the memory price hike. It witnessed a 43% YoY decline in Q2.

Anshika Jain, Principal Analyst at Counterpoint Research said the ₹20,000 and above segment emerged as a key battleground, growing 27% and capturing 74% of the market.

This shift was fueled by brands increasing prices and streamlining their portfolios toward premium products with more capable processors and larger display sizes.