India tablet shipments fall nearly 4% as memory costs rise
What's the story
India's tablet market witnessed a 3.8% year-on-year decline in shipments for the second quarter of 2026, according to Counterpoint Research. The decline is largely attributed to rising memory prices, which have compelled brands to hike device prices and streamline their portfolios. This has led to a shift toward higher-priced and larger-screen tablets, with those above ₹20,000 now accounting for 74% of the market share.
Market impact
Sub-₹20,000 segment most affected
The sub-₹20,000 segment, which has traditionally dominated India's tablet market, was most affected by the memory price hike. It witnessed a 43% YoY decline in Q2.
Anshika Jain, Principal Analyst at Counterpoint Research said the ₹20,000 and above segment emerged as a key battleground, growing 27% and capturing 74% of the market.
This shift was fueled by brands increasing prices and streamlining their portfolios toward premium products with more capable processors and larger display sizes.
Growth trends
₹20,000-₹30,000 segment sees core growth
The ₹20,000-₹30,000 segment emerged as the market's core growth band, expanding 45% YoY in Q2. This was driven by brands like OnePlus and Lenovo.
"There has been a notable movement in the market toward larger screen sizes, especially for screens larger than 12-inch, at a price point greater than ₹20,000, as consumers increasingly view the tablets as a secondary screen," Jain said.
Manufacturing surge
Domestic manufacturing on the rise
Despite the decline in shipments, domestic tablet manufacturing grew by an impressive 30% YoY in Q2. This was driven by major brands like Samsung and Lenovo expanding local production.
OnePlus and OPPO are also ramping up their manufacturing presence in India.
However, the market is likely to remain under pressure from high memory costs in the near term, with brands expected to balance price hikes with promotions during festive seasons.