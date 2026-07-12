India to enhance AI computing power, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
What's the story
India is gearing up to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) computing power, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced. The announcement was made during an industry event in Hyderabad where he emphasized the need for greater collaboration between technology companies and universities. "Technology is changing rapidly, and Artificial Intelligence is transforming the global IT industry," he said. The move is aimed at keeping India ahead in the AI revolution.
Tech advancements
Initiatives in chip education
Vaishnaw also highlighted new initiatives in chip education, such as providing 315 universities with special tools. This would allow students to design their chips and get them fabricated at Mohali's Semiconductor Lab. He also spoke about India's electronics boom, with production crossing ₹13 lakh crore and mobile phones becoming the country's top exports.
Data security
Pilot project for secure data storage
Vaishnaw also said a pilot project at IIT Hyderabad could be launched to securely store Indian data for startups and researchers. The move is part of India's larger strategy to become a global leader in technology. The minister's remarks come as part of the government's push toward building India's semiconductor ecosystem and boosting its electronics manufacturing sector.