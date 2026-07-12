The announcement was made during an industry event

India to enhance AI computing power, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

By Akash Pandey 12:50 pm Jul 12, 202612:50 pm

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India is gearing up to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) computing power, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced. The announcement was made during an industry event in Hyderabad where he emphasized the need for greater collaboration between technology companies and universities. "Technology is changing rapidly, and Artificial Intelligence is transforming the global IT industry," he said. The move is aimed at keeping India ahead in the AI revolution.