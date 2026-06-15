India to build AI infrastructure to boost government use, training
India is gearing up to build its own AI infrastructure, aiming to boost how the government uses artificial intelligence and train more people for the jobs this tech will create.
NITI Aayog is looking at what's missing in India's current AI scene and will suggest ways for the country to develop and run its own advanced AI systems.
India may upgrade ₹10,372cr AI mission
There's growing concern about relying on U.S.-made AI tools, especially after the US restricted Anthropic from sharing its latest model abroad.
India launched a ₹10,372 crore India AI Mission in 2024, but with NITI Aayog's new recommendations, this mission could get a major upgrade or be rolled out as a fresh initiative.
The big idea: make sure Indian companies have access to world-class AI without always waiting on foreign tech.