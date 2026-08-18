India to introduce IARI developed Pusa Rice DST1 this rabi
India is about to roll out Pusa Rice DST1, a gene-edited rice variety designed to handle tough conditions like drought and salty soil.
Created by IARI using precise edits (but no foreign DNA), this rice aims to boost yields, especially in areas hit by climate stress, and will be available for commercial farming starting this rabi season.
SDN 1 editing allows seed reuse
Pusa Rice DST1 isn't alone: another variety called DRR Dhan 100 (Kamala) matures faster and aims at increasing the number of grains produced by each panicle.
Both types use SDN-1 genome editing, letting farmers reuse seeds instead of buying new ones every year.
Plus, India now has lighter regulations for these crops, following countries like the US and Japan.
For young people interested in food security or sustainability, it's a pretty big deal for the future of farming.