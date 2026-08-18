India to introduce IARI developed Pusa Rice DST1 this rabi

Pusa Rice DST1 isn't alone: another variety called DRR Dhan 100 (Kamala) matures faster and aims at increasing the number of grains produced by each panicle.

Both types use SDN-1 genome editing, letting farmers reuse seeds instead of buying new ones every year.

Plus, India now has lighter regulations for these crops, following countries like the US and Japan.

For young people interested in food security or sustainability, it's a pretty big deal for the future of farming.