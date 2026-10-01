India to issue AI regulation consultation paper within a month

The new laws will focus on making AI safer: think tackling deepfakes and stopping unauthorized data access.

The government wants public feedback before finalizing the rules, so your voice could actually help shape how AI is used in India.

Plus, they're planning a big upgrade: 23,000 new GPUs are being bought, with 13,000 new GPUs being procured by the government and 10,000 GPUs being made available through a bilateral agreement with the UAE, by March 2027 to boost India's AI power and keep tech development moving forward.