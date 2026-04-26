India to set up 7 university space labs for students
Technology
India is setting up seven space labs at universities to help students get real-world experience in satellite tech, rockets, and mission design.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh reviewed the plan on Sunday, especially as the country's space sector is booming.
More than $600 million in private investment has poured in since the field opened up.
University labs to provide hands-on training
These labs are meant to tackle the shortage of skilled people as India's private space startups are set to jump from just a few in 2019 to more than 400 by 2026.
Students will finally get hands-on training that was missing before.
Plus, with new venture funds and nearly 900 professionals already certified through special programs, India's gearing up for even bigger things in space.