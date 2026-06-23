Why Modi government will share PSLV technology with private companies

Resilience

Goenka assures that recent failures won't impact technology sharing

Despite two consecutive failures in its last two missions, the PSLV rocket remains a reliable vehicle with over 60 successful launches under its belt. Goenka assured that these recent setbacks are temporary and won't affect India's plans to share this technology with private companies. He also hinted at a growing interest from major corporations in this opportunity, although he didn't disclose their names.