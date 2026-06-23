Why Modi government will share PSLV technology with private companies
What's the story
India is set to share its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) technology with private companies. The move, announced by Pawan Goenka, Chairman of the Indian National Space promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), is aimed at accelerating the growth of the domestic space industry. However, only those companies that are majority owned and controlled by Indians will be eligible for this opportunity.
Strategic move
Move to boost rocket production and small satellite launches
The decision to share PSLV technology is part of India's broader strategy to boost its rocket production capabilities and establish itself as a global hub for small satellite launches. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the space sector to private players in 2019, hundreds of space-related start-ups have emerged across the country.
Resilience
Goenka assures that recent failures won't impact technology sharing
Despite two consecutive failures in its last two missions, the PSLV rocket remains a reliable vehicle with over 60 successful launches under its belt. Goenka assured that these recent setbacks are temporary and won't affect India's plans to share this technology with private companies. He also hinted at a growing interest from major corporations in this opportunity, although he didn't disclose their names.