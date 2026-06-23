India to transfer PSLV technology to private Indian-majority-owned firms
India plans to transfer its trusted PSLV rocket technology to private firms, hoping to supercharge the small satellite launch market and give a boost to local space businesses.
Only Indian-majority-owned companies can apply, according to Pawan Goenka, chairman of IN-SPACe.
The PSLV has played a big role in India's moon and Mars missions and is considered the country's most reliable launcher.
Pawan Goenka calls PSLV failures temporary
The main aim is to ramp up rocket production and help India become a global leader in launching small satellites.
Even though two recent PSLV missions didn't go as planned, the rocket still has an impressive track record with more than 60 successful launches.
Goenka called these failures temporary and said major Indian companies are eager to get involved.
Part of India's 2019 space reforms
This move fits into India's broader plan to bring more private players into the space sector, a trend that's been growing since reforms kicked off in 2019 under Prime Minister Modi.
With more startups popping up and fresh investment flowing in, transferring PSLV technology could spark even more growth in India's space scene.