Meet Sutra, India Today Group's new AI news anchor 

India Today Group has unveiled Sutra, an innovative AI-driven news anchor, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The project is a collaborative effort with BharatGen and was presented by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ( MeitY ). Sutra aims to simplify complex real-time information into concise summaries and contextual insights from the summit.

Bridging gap Sutra connects high-level policy discussions with public understanding Sutra is a major step toward the India Today Group's goal of combining cutting-edge technology with strong editorial standards. The AI news anchor uses models developed through the BharatGen initiative to connect high-level policy discussions with public understanding. It offers real-time takeaways from key sessions at the summit, making complex information more accessible to the general public.

AI protocol It is built on the 'AI sandwich' approach Sutra is built on the 'AI Sandwich' approach, a news protocol pioneered by Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson and Executive Editor In Chief of the India Today Group. This method ensures that AI stays an assistive tool for journalists and news reporting, with a human editorial intent at the start and final human verification at the end.

