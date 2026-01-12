India tops global mobile malware charts, says new report
India now leads the world in mobile malware attacks, making up 26% of cases in 2025—almost as much as the US and Canada combined.
Experts link this surge to more people using digital services and smart devices, with mobile threats jumping 38% in just one year.
Malicious apps and banking scams are everywhere
Hackers pushed out 239 fake apps on Google Play—downloaded over 40 million times—by pretending they were helpful tools for remote workers.
Android malware activity shot up 67%, especially banking trojans from the Mamont family.
Android malware activity rose significantly compared to last year.
Retail and hospitality hit hardest
Retailers took the biggest hit from these attacks (38%), followed by hotels (31%), manufacturers (16%), and energy companies (8%).
The most common threats? Backdoor and botnet malware targeting smart devices, especially IoT.Backdoor. Gen.LZ, which made up a huge majority of cases in India.