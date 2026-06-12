India unveils 1st homegrown AI video model Varya by Avataar.ai
Technology
India just got its first homegrown AI video model, Varya, thanks to Avataar.ai and the IndiaAI Mission.
Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan called it a big moment for Indian tech, showing that the country can now compete globally in AI innovation, not just in language models.
Varya edits videos via simple instructions
With Varya, you can upload images or raw videos and get them edited by simply telling the AI what you want.
CEO Sravanth Aluru says it cuts video editing from 50 steps down to just four, so it's way faster and easier than before. Plus, making a 211-second video only costs ₹100.
Aluru also points out that Varya is 27 times quicker and cheaper than other options, letting people spend less time on repetitive edits and more on creating fresh content.