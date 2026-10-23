India upgrades VB-G-RAM-G with AI face and liveness verification app
The Indian government just upgraded its rural jobs program, VB-G-RAM-G, with an AI-powered attendance app.
Now, workers' check-ins use face verification and liveness detection: basically, the app checks if you're really there and not just uploading an old photo.
The goal? To make sure only eligible workers get paid and to stop anyone from gaming the system.
VB-G-RAM-G gave work to 3.65 cr
This tech upgrade matters because VB-G-RAM-G has already given work to over 3.65 crore people across 2.89 crore rural households since July 2026, creating nearly 46 crore person-days of employment.
The new AI also spots duplicate photos and works offline in low-connectivity areas, so even elderly or disabled workers aren't left out.
All in all, it's about making sure every day of work (and every rupee) is real and accounted for.