India urges Meta to comply with Indian content laws
Technology
India is in ongoing talks with Meta to make sure its platforms actually follow Indian laws.
After three rounds of meetings (and more coming up), the main push is for better content moderation and making Meta's content policies, moderation systems, and enforcement mechanisms comply with India's legal and regulatory framework.
India seeks CSAM safeguards, human-reviewed deepfakes
Top priorities include a zero-tolerance approach to Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), with officials telling Meta to set up strict systems so this content doesn't spread online.
The government also flagged worries about deepfakes, especially when real stuff gets wrongly labeled as fake, and wants humans (not just AI) involved in these decisions.