India wants platforms to remove illegal deepfakes in 2 hours
Technology
India just rolled out its first AI law, and it's all about speed.
Platforms now have to remove non-consensual deepfakes within two hours, and other illegal content within three—way faster than the old 24- or 36-hour windows.
The goal? To stop harmful AI-generated stuff from spreading online.
Legal expert warns this could push smaller platforms out
This quick turnaround is a big ask for platforms like Instagram and YouTube.
Even with automated tools, human checks are still needed, which pushes up costs—a real headache for smaller sites.
As legal expert Rutuja Pol points out, some smaller platforms might not be able to keep up at all.