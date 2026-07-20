India wins 4 medals at International Biology Olympiad in Lithuania

India just scored four medals at the International Biology Olympiad in Lithuania, competing against students from 78 countries.

Bhavyaa Gunwal from Haryana took home the gold, while Soumil Maity (West Bengal), Nishit Kalani (Rajasthan), and Anmol Kumar (Punjab) each grabbed a silver.

The competition included tough six-hour exams covering everything from molecular biology to animal physiology.