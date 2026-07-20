India wins 4 medals at International Biology Olympiad in Lithuania
Technology
India just scored four medals at the International Biology Olympiad in Lithuania, competing against students from 78 countries.
Bhavyaa Gunwal from Haryana took home the gold, while Soumil Maity (West Bengal), Nishit Kalani (Rajasthan), and Anmol Kumar (Punjab) each grabbed a silver.
The competition included tough six-hour exams covering everything from molecular biology to animal physiology.
Ronad and Vartak guided Indian team
The Indian team was guided by Dr. Anupama Ronad of HBCSE-TIFR and Dr. Rekha Vartak, formerly with HBCSE-TIFR, with support from HBCSE-TIFR and other institutions.
This win follows India's recent success in Physics and Chemistry Olympiads, showing how Indian students keep making their mark in global science contests.