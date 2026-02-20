IndiaAI grant helps Sarvam launch LLM, smart glasses
Sarvam AI just revealed its new Kaze smart glasses and announced it'll open-source its large language model (LLM) weights—big news for India's tech scene.
Co-founder Pratyush Kumar credited a crucial government grant from the IndiaAI Mission for making their LLM project possible, saying it's all about scaling up in step with India's tech growth.
Kaze glasses to launch in May
The team also rolled out powerful new models (with 30B and 105B parameters), thanks to major support: 4,096 NVIDIA H100 GPUs and nearly ₹99 crore in subsidies.
After two years of hard work by just 15 people, Sarvam's voice AI now processes millions of minutes daily.
The Kaze glasses are set to launch in May, aiming to make everyday tech smarter and more accessible for everyone.