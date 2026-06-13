IndiaAI Mission launches 5 foundational AI models including Varya

BharatGen launches 22-language model, Sarvam 105B

BharatGen released a language model that can handle text, speech, and images in 22 Indian languages, while Sarvam launched its own massive model with 105 billion parameters.

Avataar AI's CEO Sravanth Aluru shared that Varya was built entirely with Indian talent and resources.

All this progress was boosted by government support (think funding, discounted access to over 38,000 GPUs, and support for selected technology organizations) to help push research, healthcare innovation, and make India more self-reliant in AI.