IndiaAI Mission launches 5 foundational AI models including Varya
Big news for India's tech scene: the IndiaAI Mission just rolled out five foundational AI models, including Varya, India's first fully homegrown distilled video-generation model by Avataar AI.
Varya makes video creation way simpler (just four steps instead of 50!) and much cheaper at ₹0.48 per second, thanks to smart tech that lets a smaller model learn from a bigger one.
BharatGen launches 22-language model, Sarvam 105B
BharatGen released a language model that can handle text, speech, and images in 22 Indian languages, while Sarvam launched its own massive model with 105 billion parameters.
Avataar AI's CEO Sravanth Aluru shared that Varya was built entirely with Indian talent and resources.
All this progress was boosted by government support (think funding, discounted access to over 38,000 GPUs, and support for selected technology organizations) to help push research, healthcare innovation, and make India more self-reliant in AI.