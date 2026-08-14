IndiaAI mission's ₹10,372-cr expands data centers to 1,575 MW
Technology
India has seriously leveled up its data center game, jumping from 375 MW in 2020 to 1,575 MW currently.
Thanks to the ₹10,372-crore IndiaAI Mission, there's now way more computing power, over 45,000 GPUs as of June 2026, fueling AI innovation and research across the country.
AI Kosh stores over 14,000 datasets
Data centers aren't just sticking to Mumbai and Bengaluru anymore; they're popping up in places like Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
AI Kosh is helping out too, storing over 14,000 datasets and 331 AI models.
All this is about making India's tech ecosystem stronger and more self-sufficient for the future.