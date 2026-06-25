IndiaMART doubles AI spending every 6 months to combat counterfeits
Technology
IndiaMART, a major online marketplace in India, is now doubling its AI spending every six months to crack down on counterfeit products and make buying and selling safer.
Its upgraded AI checks content, spots shady accounts using pattern matching, and even helps process buyer requests with voice-to-text tools.
IndiaMART targets 1 million sellers
IndiaMART connects 600 buyers with suppliers every minute and hosts 90 million visitors monthly.
With plans to scale up to one million sellers, Chief Product Officer Amarinder S Dhaliwal says these tech upgrades are all about building trust and keeping things efficient.
The company is also teaming up with outside firms alongside its own tech team to make sure its anti-fake measures really stick.