Indian AI experts moving abroad, creating tech for other countries
Abhishek Singh from the Ministry of Electronics and IT is worried about Indian AI experts moving to Western countries, saying, "Our biggest strength has been talent. Almost every Big Tech company relies a lot on Indian talent."
The catch? These engineers end up creating valuable new tech (intellectual property) for other countries instead of India.
India has seen a huge 263% jump in AI talent
India's AI skills are top-notch—a recent Stanford index even puts us ahead globally. The country has seen a large increase in AI talent in recent years.
But with so many leaving for better opportunities abroad, India loses out on $35-50 billion each year in productivity.
Government launched IndiaAI mission to keep more talent at home
To keep more talent at home, the government launched the IndiaAI Mission.
They're funding research labs, supporting PhD students, and making it easier for startups to access resources like GPUs—hoping to build an environment where young AI pros want to stay and innovate right here in India.