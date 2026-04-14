Indian AI startups move beyond chatbots to physics, neuroscience, engineering

Oru'el applies physics, Sarvam eyes $300 million

Oru'el's cofounder Priyanshu Ghosh is blending physics with AI to make GPUs more reliable, a method borrowed from battery tech.

Sarvam is eyeing $300 million in funding as it grows its lineup of smart models.

Still, challenges remain: ZenetiQ's Sashikumaar Ganesan points out that finding top engineering talent aren't easy, while Oru'el's Nihith Tallapalli says earning client trust isn't easy.

India's deep tech scene is growing fast but still has ground to cover before it catches up with the US or China.