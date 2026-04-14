Indian AI startups move beyond chatbots to physics, neuroscience, engineering
Indian AI startups are moving beyond basic chatbots and apps, diving into deep tech fields like physics, neuroscience, and engineering.
Companies such as ZenetiQ and HumanTronik are building advanced language models for science and business.
Oru'el is tackling GPU failures with physics-inspired AI, while Sarvam is making noise with new tech in vision, language, and voice.
Oru'el applies physics, Sarvam eyes $300 million
Oru'el's cofounder Priyanshu Ghosh is blending physics with AI to make GPUs more reliable, a method borrowed from battery tech.
Sarvam is eyeing $300 million in funding as it grows its lineup of smart models.
Still, challenges remain: ZenetiQ's Sashikumaar Ganesan points out that finding top engineering talent aren't easy, while Oru'el's Nihith Tallapalli says earning client trust isn't easy.
India's deep tech scene is growing fast but still has ground to cover before it catches up with the US or China.