Indian and Taiwanese universities and AGEM sign semiconductor research agreement
Big news for tech fans: Chennai Institute of Technology, Taiwan's National Formosa University, and AGEM Technology just signed a first-of-its-kind agreement to work together on semiconductor research.
This partnership is all about combining academic smarts and industry know-how to push global chip technology forward, and create new opportunities for students and researchers.
Taipei Center Chennai celebrates 14th anniversary
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Chennai celebrated its 14th anniversary today, marking some impressive milestones.
Taiwan-India trade jumped from $10.6 billion in 2024 to $12.5 billion in 2025, and has grown by approximately 30% year-on-year so far in 2026.
Over 300 Taiwanese companies now operate across India, most of them based in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, showing just how strong the business connection has become between the two regions.