Indian and Taiwanese universities and AGEM sign semiconductor research agreement

Taipei Center Chennai celebrates 14th anniversary

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Chennai celebrated its 14th anniversary today, marking some impressive milestones.

Taiwan-India trade jumped from $10.6 billion in 2024 to $12.5 billion in 2025, and has grown by approximately 30% year-on-year so far in 2026.

Over 300 Taiwanese companies now operate across India, most of them based in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, showing just how strong the business connection has become between the two regions.