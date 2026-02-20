Indian 'Anthropic' wins trademark battle against US firm
Belagavi-based Anthropic Software recently recorded an administrative win in a messy name dispute with US tech heavyweight Anthropic PBC after the Registrar of Trademarks accepted the Indian firm's trademark application on Feb 19, 2026.
The Indian company, using anthropic.in since 2017, had already taken legal action before the American firm registered in India in 2021, and says Anthropic's entry into India has caused customer confusion.
Now, a local court has summoned the US company for March 9, 2026.
'I am hit with the invisibility'
For founder Mohammad Ayyaz Mulla, it's about more than just a name—he says, "I am hit with the invisibility, complete invisibility."
His team built apps like QuickTune (which received a cash reward from the Karnataka government), but now risks being lost online.
This case is also a wake-up call for big foreign companies: do your homework before expanding into India's digital scene or you might run into serious legal trouble over who got there first.