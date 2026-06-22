Indian app makers praise Apple WWDC AI and design updates

Developers cite Xcode, Siri, liquid glass

Gayatri Goundadkar, founder of Steady Hands, is glad Xcode now automates code writing, making development faster.

Bijoy Thangaraj, chief at JSplash Studios, wants to use Siri AI in Guitar Wiz for instant music theory help.

Aman Jain, cofounder of the Lil Artist educational app and LetterFlow word-puzzle game, is excited about the new Liquid Glass transparency options, which finally fix visibility issues users complained about.

Signeasy's team also expects Siri AI and better privacy to make its document apps safer and more user-friendly.