Indian astronaut completes majority of microgravity experiments
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, on the Axiom-4 mission, has finished four out of seven ISRO-led experiments aboard the International Space Station.
These projects are all about understanding how living things adapt in space and finding ways to support future missions.
The last three experiments are almost done.
Shukla's work helps scientists figure out how we might live
Shukla's work covered everything from how tiny tardigrades survive and reproduce in microgravity, to studying human muscle cells, to growing methi and moong seeds for possible space snacks.
All this helps scientists figure out how we might live—and even eat—on longer trips away from Earth.
He'll head back to Earth on July 15
He'll head back to Earth on July 15 with a bunch of scientific samples.
After landing, he'll spend a week getting used to gravity again under ISRO's care—a pretty important step after floating around in space for so long!