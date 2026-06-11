Indian banks face fraud surge driven by AI and UPI Technology Jun 11, 2026

Indian banks are seeing a big jump in financial fraud, mostly fueled by smarter AI scams and instant payment systems like UPI.

According to a recent BioCatch survey, 90% of financial crime experts in India noticed more fraud attempts over the past year, much higher than last year's 70% and above the global average.

It's clear that tech-driven scams are becoming a major headache.