Indian banks face fraud surge driven by AI and UPI
Indian banks are seeing a big jump in financial fraud, mostly fueled by smarter AI scams and instant payment systems like UPI.
According to a recent BioCatch survey, 90% of financial crime experts in India noticed more fraud attempts over the past year, much higher than last year's 70% and above the global average.
It's clear that tech-driven scams are becoming a major headache.
Survey: AI and UPI escalate scams
The survey shows most experts feel AI is making scams harder to spot (93% say these schemes are getting more advanced, while 90% worry about telling apart real and fake AI actions).
Instant payments like UPI are also fueling the problem; two-thirds of Indian leaders flagged them as top scam sources.
Indian banks face $10 million plus losses
Fraud isn't just annoying: it's costing banks serious cash.
Nearly half of Indian institutions lose over $10 million each year to these scams, with some losing more than $100 million.
This highlights how important stronger security and awareness really are right now.