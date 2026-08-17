Indian banks to test defences against AI-powered cyberattacks
What's the story
In a bid to combat potential threats from advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems like Anthropic's Mythos, Indian banks are developing models. The move comes as part of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) efforts to assess and mitigate sector-specific security risks. Although they don't have direct access to Mythos, these banks are exploring other sophisticated AI systems.
Controlled environment
RBI may allow banks to test defensive AI models
The RBI is likely to allow banks to test their defensive AI models in a controlled "sandbox" environment. This would let them see how these systems react to threats from more advanced models.
A sandbox is a safe space where banks can test their models without risking live banking systems or customers.
The exercise will help assess the effectiveness of these defenses against potential threats from advanced AI systems like Mythos.
Cybersecurity threat
Concerns about hackers leveraging advanced AI for attacks
Mythos has drawn a lot of attention due to its sophisticated cybersecurity capabilities.
However, there are fears that hackers could use such advanced AI systems to quickly identify security vulnerabilities and launch attacks on the banking system.
This would be much faster and on a larger scale than traditional cyber threats, giving banks less time to detect and fix vulnerabilities across their complex technology systems.
International discussions
RBI in talks with global regulators over mythos risks
The RBI has been in talks with global regulators and banks over the risks posed by Mythos.
These discussions have focused on three levels: financial, national, and global.
At the financial level, the potential impact on individual banks and payment systems is being assessed.
Nationally, concerns extend to critical digital infrastructure security, while globally, potential financial-stability risks from advanced AI systems are being discussed.
Policy response
RBI's strategy to boost AI adoption while ensuring safety
The RBI's broader strategy is to encourage banks to embrace AI while reinforcing safeguards.
Governor Sanjay Malhotra has stressed that banks can't afford to miss out on the AI transition and that innovation and safety must go hand in hand.
The proposed sandbox would mark a shift from merely assessing risks posed by advanced AI systems like Mythos to testing if banks can defend themselves against those risks.