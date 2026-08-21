Indian companies intensify tracking of AI spending as projects grow
Indian companies are getting serious about tracking their AI spending as projects get bigger.
Vijayant Rai from Snowflake India shared that businesses are now watching token usage, inference costs, and ROI more closely.
While nearly all of Snowflake's global clients use AI features, concerns about rising costs are definitely growing.
Snowflake adds dynamic model routing
To help with this, Snowflake rolled out dynamic model routing earlier this week through its Cortex AI Gateway, basically picking the most efficient AI model for each task to save money and boost performance.
They're also making it easier to use models from OpenAI and Google, while enterprises look at cost controls such as per-user and service-level limits, budgets, usage tracking, and auditing.
Fun fact: 71% of Indian firms reported positive returns from AI investments, beating the global average of 61%.