Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre warns of fake 'Find My' alerts

Verify alerts in 'Find My' app

Once scammers get your information, they can turn off security features like Activation Lock, dig into your cloud backups, and boost the resale value of stolen phones.

To stay safe: don't trust random messages or links. Always check alerts through the real "Find My" app. Turning on two-factor authentication (2FA) adds extra protection.

If you think you've been scammed, change your Apple ID password right away, check for suspicious activity, and block your device using the CEIR portal.