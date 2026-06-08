Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre warns of fake 'Find My' alerts
Lost your iPhone? Watch out, scammers are pretending to be Apple Support and sending fake "Find My" alerts with phishing links.
If you click, you're taken to a lookalike Apple login page where they grab your Apple ID and OTPs.
The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) has identified a phishing campaign targeting iPhone users whose devices have been lost or stolen.
Verify alerts in 'Find My' app
Once scammers get your information, they can turn off security features like Activation Lock, dig into your cloud backups, and boost the resale value of stolen phones.
To stay safe: don't trust random messages or links. Always check alerts through the real "Find My" app. Turning on two-factor authentication (2FA) adds extra protection.
If you think you've been scammed, change your Apple ID password right away, check for suspicious activity, and block your device using the CEIR portal.