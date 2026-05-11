Indian developers showcase AI personalization apps at Apple's Bengaluru event
Apple just hosted a Developer Showcase in Bengaluru, where Indian developers revealed some seriously cool apps that blend smart design, AI, and personalization.
Covering everything from lifestyle and wellness to music discovery and storytelling, these apps are getting attention.
Some creators will even head to Apple Park for WWDC 2026 to connect with Apple engineers and developers from around the world.
District, LookAway and Katha Room apps
District by Eternal brings all your offline plans, like eating out or finding events, into one easy app, using AI to identify restaurants and cafes featured in Instagram Reels and help you search for events naturally.
LookAway for macOS quietly helps you avoid eye strain by suggesting breaks at just the right moments.
For kids, Katha Room offers audio stories in five languages, letting little ones imagine without screen distractions while parents can search stories by theme thanks to on-device AI.