Indian developers showcase AI personalization apps at Apple's Bengaluru event

District, LookAway and Katha Room apps

District by Eternal brings all your offline plans, like eating out or finding events, into one easy app, using AI to identify restaurants and cafes featured in Instagram Reels and help you search for events naturally.

LookAway for macOS quietly helps you avoid eye strain by suggesting breaks at just the right moments.

For kids, Katha Room offers audio stories in five languages, letting little ones imagine without screen distractions while parents can search stories by theme thanks to on-device AI.