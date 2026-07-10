Indian filmmakers use generative AI to create trailers for pitching

Filmmakers embrace AI despite leak risks

Industry folks like Naveen Chandra from 91 Film Studios say AI tools make sorting through hundreds of scripts way more efficient.

Creating an AI trailer costs under ₹5 lakh (much less than traditional methods), but there are worries about script leaks or copying when uploading ideas online.

Still, many filmmakers, especially in Kerala, are embracing these tools to bring their visions to life for funders without breaking the bank.