Indian filmmakers use generative AI to create trailers for pitching
Indian filmmakers are turning to generative AI to whip up trailers and short films for pitching their ideas, mainly because movie budgets keep climbing and box office results are unpredictable.
These AI-powered previews help producers show off a film's vibe, style, and story before anything is actually shot, making it easier for investors to get what the project's about.
Filmmakers embrace AI despite leak risks
Industry folks like Naveen Chandra from 91 Film Studios say AI tools make sorting through hundreds of scripts way more efficient.
Creating an AI trailer costs under ₹5 lakh (much less than traditional methods), but there are worries about script leaks or copying when uploading ideas online.
Still, many filmmakers, especially in Kerala, are embracing these tools to bring their visions to life for funders without breaking the bank.