Indian firms struggle filling cybersecurity roles as rogue AI rises
Indian companies are having a tough time finding enough cybersecurity experts, just as the emerging threat from rogue AI agents is on the rise.
Fewer than a third of the 6,000 to 7,000 new cybersecurity openings each month are getting filled, leaving businesses exposed to digital risks.
Candidates lack hands-on cybersecurity experience
Even with a huge jump in job applications, most candidates don't have the right hands-on experience for roles like vulnerability assessment and network security. Sectors like banking and healthcare especially need these skills.
High-value IT and information security roles paying more than ₹20 lakh a year have shot up by 40%, but only about 5% to 6% of companies hiring for cybersecurity roles are able to fill vacancies within a month, so if you're into tech, there's never been a better time to skill up.