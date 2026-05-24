Indian global health expert Soumya Swaminathan elected Royal Society Fellow

Soumya Swaminathan joins father as fellow

Fun fact: Her dad, Dr. M.S. Swaminathan (known as the architect of India's Green Revolution), was also a Fellow, making them one of the rare father-daughter duos with this honor.

Dr. Swaminathan is known worldwide for her work on tuberculosis, HIV, and leading global responses during COVID-19 as WHO's Chief Scientist.

She also helped strengthen India's medical research system at ICMR and now heads her family foundation, focusing on sustainable development and climate-related health issues, all while keeping her family's tradition of impactful science alive.