Indian global health expert Soumya Swaminathan elected Royal Society Fellow
Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, a leading pediatrician and global health expert from India, has just been elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society in London, one of science's highest honors.
This over 360-year-old institution has celebrated legends like Isaac Newton and Jane Goodall, and now Dr. Swaminathan is part of that impressive group for her major contributions to medicine.
Soumya Swaminathan joins father as fellow
Fun fact: Her dad, Dr. M.S. Swaminathan (known as the architect of India's Green Revolution), was also a Fellow, making them one of the rare father-daughter duos with this honor.
Dr. Swaminathan is known worldwide for her work on tuberculosis, HIV, and leading global responses during COVID-19 as WHO's Chief Scientist.
She also helped strengthen India's medical research system at ICMR and now heads her family foundation, focusing on sustainable development and climate-related health issues, all while keeping her family's tradition of impactful science alive.