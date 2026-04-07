Indian government considers IT rules covering all digital news platforms

Officials consult industry on online news

Officials are working closely with industry folks to make sure everyone's on the same page about what counts as "news" online.

They're aiming for fairer rules that apply whether you're a major media house or a small online outlet, plus more transparency in how these rules are enforced, especially when it comes to taking down content.

The government says any action will stick strictly to legal processes, with feedback from stakeholders shaping the final version of the rules.