Indian government considers IT rules covering all digital news platforms
The Indian government is looking to update its IT rules so they cover all digital news platforms, not just the registered broadcasters.
If these changes go through, even smaller or independent digital news outlets will need to follow rules on things like data storage and content guidelines.
The move comes as digital news keeps growing and the government wants clearer, more unified standards.
Officials consult industry on online news
Officials are working closely with industry folks to make sure everyone's on the same page about what counts as "news" online.
They're aiming for fairer rules that apply whether you're a major media house or a small online outlet, plus more transparency in how these rules are enforced, especially when it comes to taking down content.
The government says any action will stick strictly to legal processes, with feedback from stakeholders shaping the final version of the rules.