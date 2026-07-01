WhatsApp ordered not to rollout username feature in India
What's the story
The Indian government has asked Meta to halt the rollout of WhatsApp's new "usernames" feature, until further consultations are done, Moneycontrol has reported. The move comes amid concerns over potential risks related to impersonation and misuse through username-based communication. The Centre has sought a detailed explanation from Meta about this feature within three days.
Feature details
Username feature yet to be launched publicly
The usernames feature, which is yet to be launched publicly, would let WhatsApp users create unique usernames and connect with others without sharing their phone numbers. Earlier, WhatsApp had said that users would soon be able to reserve their usernames ahead of a wider rollout. However, this process could be delayed due to the government's strict measures.
Safety worries
Government evaluating potential risks and implications
The government is concerned about the potential risks of impersonation and misuse through username-based communication. It is evaluating the feature's implications for user identification, privacy, and platform safety. Officials are looking into possible security risks associated with this new way of communication before deciding on its launch in India.
Expert opinions
Experts warn of identity impersonation, verification challenges
While usernames could improve user privacy by enabling connections without sharing phone numbers, experts warn that they could also introduce new security risks. These include identity impersonation and verification challenges. Similar-looking usernames could be exploited by scammers to impersonate brands, banks, government agencies, and public figures.