Indian government issues Android 14, 15, 16 security warning Technology Apr 07, 2026

Heads up, if you use a Vivo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, or Samsung phone running Android 14, 15, or 16 (including 16 QPR2), there's a new security warning from the Indian government.

CERT-In says hackers could use these flaws to mess with your device or steal your data.

The alert dropped today, April 7, so it's pretty fresh.