Indian government issues Android 14, 15, 16 security warning
Technology
Heads up, if you use a Vivo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, or Samsung phone running Android 14, 15, or 16 (including 16 QPR2), there's a new security warning from the Indian government.
CERT-In says hackers could use these flaws to mess with your device or steal your data.
The alert dropped today, April 7, so it's pretty fresh.
Update now and use Google Play
CERT-In recommends updating your phone and installing any pending security patches right away; just head to Settings > System > System Update.
Also, stick to downloading apps from the Google Play Store and avoid sketchy third-party sites.
Keeping up with these alerts helps protect both your privacy and your device from nasty surprises.