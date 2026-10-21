Indian government probes eMudhra after finding weak certificate keys
The Indian government is looking into eMudhra, a Bengaluru-based digital certificate provider, after it was found issuing certificates with super weak, easy-to-guess keys.
This slip-up got the attention of big tech names like Google, Mozilla, Apple, and Microsoft, which have blocked these certificates.
Now, a special team is digging into what went wrong and how serious the impact could be.
CERT-In directs updates eMudhra denies breach
Some of eMudhra's certificates had keys as basic as the number four, making them an easy target for hackers and phishing scams.
CERT-In (the government's cyber response team) asked government departments, internet service providers, software vendors, and website administrators to update their systems and their lists of trusted certificates.
While eMudhra insists its main systems weren't hacked, experts warn that trust in secure internet connections could take a hit.
The ministry says the impact on Indian websites and applications had been very limited and for a very short interval, but cleaning up this mess, especially on older systems, won't be simple.