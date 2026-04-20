Indian government reviews Starlink investment proposal and security details
Technology
Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet project, is stuck in limbo in India as the government reviews its investment proposal and security details.
This means people in remote areas hoping for faster internet will have to wait a bit longer.
India scrutinizes Starlink ownership and licensing
Indian officials are being extra careful about Starlink's ownership structure and possible security risks, especially after reports of unauthorized Starlink use in places such as Iran.
Even though Starlink has some licenses lined up, it still needs spectrum allocation and final approvals before it can go live.