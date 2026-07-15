Indian government reviews WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal usernames over impersonation risk

The Indian government is taking a closer look at WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal's new username features, which let you chat without sharing your phone number.

Officials are worried these could make it easier for scammers to impersonate people or pull off phishing and identity theft.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal for answers, and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says we will know about any new rules within 20 days.