Indian government taps Olee.space for ₹70 cr photonics scaleup project
Olee.space just got tapped as the development-cum-production partner for the Indian government's ₹70 crore project focused on taking advanced photonics technology from the lab to real-world use.
Over the next two years, they will work on moving research toward fabrication, testing, and production, with milestone-based development and acceptance along the way.
Olee.space CEO highlights homegrown photonics skills
This move is all about building stronger homegrown skills in things like precision optics and system integration, technology that is super important for areas like aerospace and advanced manufacturing.
Olee.space's CEO James Solomon said, "We believe the core photonics is far more exciting and to be discovered. We have struck the first rock; we would be the one mining it economically. The applications are endless; we have presented 15 already and we would build further in shared photonics architecture."