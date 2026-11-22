Andaman's eight islands to be linked via undersea cable network
What's the story
The Indian government is planning to improve digital connectivity in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The proposed plan includes an undersea cable network linking eight islands, and extending 4G services. There are also plans for Fibre-to-the-Home connectivity for 174 villages. A new route is proposed to maintain service continuity during disruptions, all aimed at improving access to digital services for remote residents.
Project details
PANI project to address connectivity challenges
The PANI (Port Alternative Network for Islands) Project is at the heart of these proposed initiatives.
It aims to connect eight islands, Diglipur, Mayabunder, Shaheed Dweep, Chowra, Teressa, Katchal, Nancowry and Little Nicobar, with a submarine optical fiber cable network.
The project is expected to address mobile and internet connectivity challenges in remote islands while ensuring more reliable communication during emergencies.
Network redundancy
Alternative route for existing submarine cable network
The proposed network, which will start from Puri in Odisha, will also give an alternative connectivity route to the existing Chennai-Andaman and Nicobar Islands (CANI) submarine cable network.
This redundancy is expected to help maintain internet services in the event of disruption or any damage to the existing cable system.
Connectivity expansion
Proposal to include Dugong Creek in the network
During the meeting, Lieutenant Governor Dinesh Sharma proposed including Dugong Creek in the proposed network and setting up a cable landing station there.
This would further expand the network's reach and reliability.
The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the 4G saturation scheme under Digital Bharat Nidhi, with a proposal to extend 4G mobile connectivity to 87 uncovered villages across islands.