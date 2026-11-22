The PANI (Port Alternative Network for Islands) Project is at the heart of these proposed initiatives.

It aims to connect eight islands, Diglipur, Mayabunder, Shaheed Dweep, Chowra, Teressa, Katchal, Nancowry and Little Nicobar, with a submarine optical fiber cable network.

The project is expected to address mobile and internet connectivity challenges in remote islands while ensuring more reliable communication during emergencies.