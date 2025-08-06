Next Article
Indian government warns of serious security issues in Apple devices
Heads up, Apple fans: the Indian government has flagged some major security issues in iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
If you haven't updated your device recently, now's the time—officials say it's important to install the latest software right away to keep your data safe.
What's the issue?
Devices running iOS before 18.6, iPadOS before 17.9.9, or macOS Ventura before 13.7.7 are vulnerable to bugs that could let hackers take control of your device or steal your info.
The fix? Just update as soon as you can—Apple has already rolled out patches for these problems.