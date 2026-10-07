Indian man creates nonstop video call for his mother
Technology
Missing home? One Indian man found a clever fix: he set up a nonstop video call so his mom can see him any time, day or night.
Using an old Linux laptop and a big screen at his mom's place, plus scripts that automatically restart the call if the browser or laptop crashes, and can attempt to reconnect after an internet connection drops, their video window never goes dark.
Always on call draws online interest
This always-on connection means they can check in on each other whenever they want, even if it's just to say hi in the middle of the night.
The idea has struck a chord online, with lots of folks saying they'd love something similar for their own families.
It's a sweet reminder that tech can make distance feel a little smaller.