Indian medical student built AI pro-Trump Christian influencer Emily Hart
Technology
A 22-year-old Indian medical student named Sam secretly built an AI-generated social media star, Emily Hart, a pro-Trump, Christian conservative persona.
Hart's Instagram account quickly gained over 10,000 followers before being shut down for "fraudulent activity," as revealed by WIRED.
Student Sam used Gemini, monetized reels
Sam used AI tools like Google's Gemini to ask how to make reels featuring guns and conservative views, targeting older men in the US
Some of Hart's videos racked up millions of views and brought in real earnings.
Even though the accounts were taken down, Sam's project highlights how easy it is for anyone to use AI to create convincing (and profitable) online personalities.