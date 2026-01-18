Indian Navy rolls out India's 1st certified autonomous navigation software

The Indian Navy has deployed A2NCS, the country's first officially certified software for fully autonomous unmanned boats. Built by Weapons and Electrical Engineering Systems Establishment and Bharat Electronics Limited, A2NCS marks a big step for homegrown tech under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

What can A2NCS actually do? A2NCS powers a Fast Interceptor Boat, letting it run on remote control, follow preset routes, or go fully autonomous—even dodging obstacles on its own.

It blends data from radar, GPS, AIS and more to plan safe paths using AI, even in busy waters.

Why does this matter? With A2NCS, unmanned boats can handle tricky navigation and avoid hazards without constant human help.

Its autonomous features are designed to operate even in busy waters.