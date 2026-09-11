Indian Oceansat-3 detects Pacific chlorophyll a decline from El Nino
Technology
India's Oceansat-3 satellite has picked up some pretty dramatic shifts in the Pacific Ocean this June, thanks to the ongoing El Nino.
Compared to previous years, there's a noticeable drop in chlorophyll a, a key sign that ocean life is taking a hit.
Oceansat-3 links winds to reduced upwelling
Oceansat-3 also tracked changes in surface winds, which are linked to El Nino weakening trade winds and messing with upwelling (the process that brings nutrients up for sea creatures).
With less upwelling, phytoplankton growth slows down, so there's less chlorophyll a and overall biological activity.
The satellite's data are helping scientists understand just how much El Nino shakes things up for marine ecosystems.